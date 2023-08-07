2023 August 7 14:50

RF Government extends programme for subsidizing interest rates under loans taken out for purchase of civilian ships

The federal budget annually allocates over RUB 3 billion for that purpose

RF Government’s Decree on extension of the programme for subsidizing leasing costs and the interest rates under the loans taken out for the purchase of civilian ships has been published on the website of RF Government.

The programme was launched in 2009, It is among the key measures supporting the construction of ships at domestic shipyards. The state compensates up to 75 percent of leasing costs and the interest rates under the loans taken out for the purchase of civilian ships. The federal budget annually allocates over RUB 3 billion for that purpose in the framework of the state programme “Development of shipbuilding and equipment for offshore fields development”.

As IAA PortNews reported earlier, the extension issue was discussed on 31 July 2023 at the meeting of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin with deputy prime ministers. When speaking at the meeting, the Prime Minister said that the opportunity to purchase vessels in instalments would continue until the end of this year.

The newly signed document introduces amendments into RF Government’s Decree dated 22 May 2008 (No383).

The document is available in Russian on our website >>>>