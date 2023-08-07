2023 August 7 14:27

Two passenger hydrofoils of Project 03830, Meteor-2020, left Zelenodolsk Shipyard n.a. M. Gorky

Yugra to start operating the ships in 2024

Tatarstan, Russia based Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after Maxim Gorky (part of Ak Bars Shipbuilding Corporation, AK BARS Holding) says it has shipped two high-speed passenger hydrofoils of Project 03830, Meteor-2020, built for the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area (Yugra) under the programme for modernization of the region’s passenger fleet.

The ship designer is Sea Tech Ltd. headquartered in Nizhny Novgorod. The ships feature an innovative self-stabilizing flight control system allowing for a 20-30% increase of seaworthiness, 40-50% decrease of load when accelerating on waves, reduction of take-off time and other advantages.

Particulars of Project 03830: LOA — 36 m; BOA — 11 m; passenger capacity — 124; crew — 7; draft — 2 m; still water speed — up to 77 km/h; voyage duration — 13 hours.

As IAA PortNews reported earlier, two ships of Meteor-2020 for Yugra were laid down on 2 March 2021. The first ship was launched on 29 June 2022.

Zelenodolsk Plant named after M. Gorky based in Tatarstan, Russia specializes in the construction of warships and passenger high-speed vessels. The enterprise is managed by AK BARS HOLDING. The shipyard has built more than 1,500 different ships, including 600 warships.