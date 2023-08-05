2023 August 5 12:19

Port Everglades Marine Terminal celebrates positive transformations

This week marked a momentous occasion for Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) as industry leaders and stakeholders gathered with Port Everglades Marine Terminal (PET) to commemorate the remarkable positive changes and advancements achieved through collaborative efforts. The reception at Port Everglades focused on three key aspects: the strategic move of the Santana service from Miami to PET, the ongoing improvements in terminal operations and the relentless commitment to delivering exceptional service to clients, the port authority's press release said.



The relocation of the Santana service from Miami to PET stands as a testament to the commitment of MSC to elevate capabilities and service offerings. PET's upgraded infrastructure now empowers the company to handle larger vessels and accommodate higher cargo volumes, translating into more efficient and cost-effective shipping solutions for valued clients.



PET has undergone a remarkable transformation under the management of Terminal Investment Limited (TiL). With a dedicated team at the helm, significant enhancements have been made in terminal operations, leading to smoother cargo handling processes and overall efficiency improvements.



"Port Everglades Terminal LLC is excited to welcome this new trade lane to our facility, as it further exemplifies that the port's growth, focus and investment in additional berths and cranes are being found attractive by our customers. This service, along with our current Turkey/Greece, Caribbean, South America, and Bahama services, continues to allow Port Everglades Terminal to showcase our productivity, efficiency and customer service while never losing sight of providing a safe working environment in our container yard as well as our vessel operations," said Rick Blackmore, CEO of Port Everglades Terminal, LLC.



The pursuit of excellence does not stop with terminal improvements alone. MSC is wholeheartedly committed to delivering exceptional service to its clients. To ensure every shipment is handled with utmost care, precision, and speed, the company continues to foster close collaboration with the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) labor partners.



Beyond just a physical move, the shift of the Santana service to PET represents a true embrace of innovation. With state-of-the-art facilities at PET, MSC is now equipped to implement cutting-edge technologies, real-time tracking systems, and optimized logistics, delivering an unparalleled customer experience.



Looking forward, MSC remains committed to fostering a culture of collaboration and open communication with all stakeholders. The company values the insights and feedback from partners, clients, and employees, viewing it as a crucial catalyst for growth and continuous improvement.



MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, privately owned and founded in 1970 by Gianluigi Aponte. As one of the world's leading container shipping lines, MSC has 675 offices across 155 countries worldwide with over 150,000 employees. With access to an integrated network of road, rail and sea transport resources which stretches across the globe, the company prides itself on delivering global services with local knowledge. MSC's shipping line sails on more than 260 trade routes, calling at over 520 ports.



A global powerhouse for international trade, Port Everglades handles an average of one-million TEUs annually (20-foot equivalent units, the industry standard measurement for container volumes) and serves as a gateway to Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia. Located within the Florida cities of Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, and Dania Beach,

Port Everglades is in the heart of one of the world's largest consumer regions, including a constant flow of approximately 112 million visitors statewide and 6 million residents within an 80-mile radius. Port Everglades has direct access to the interstate highway system and the Florida East Coast Railway's 43-acre intermodal container transfer facility, and is closer to the Atlantic Shipping Lanes than any other Southeastern U.S. port. Ongoing capital improvements and expansion totaling $3 billion within the next 20 years ensure that Port Everglades continues to handle future growth in container traffic.