2023 August 4 11:01

Tankers loaded at CPC Marine Terminal’s SPM to be moved away after the ban on vessel traffic in the port of Novorossiysk is lifted

There is no damage to the Consortium’s infrastructure by an attack by unscrewed surface watercraft (SWC)

On August 4, 2023, near the operational area of the CPC Marine Terminal (water area 670), Russian Federation Navy ships repelled an attack by unscrewed surface watercraft (SWC), according to CPC.

Oil is currently being loaded on the tankers moored to the Single Point Moorings SPM-2 and SPM-3 in a standard mode. There is no damage to the Consortium’s infrastructure.

A temporary ban on vessel traffic in the CPC water area and in the port of Novorossiysk has been introduced. The loaded tankers will be moved away after the ban is lifted.

The forces and means of the contractor’s security units and on-duty watercraft are focused on visual detection of SWC and immediate notification when they are detected.