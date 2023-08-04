2023 August 4 09:23

RF President asked the Ministry of Industry and Trade “to lend a helping hand” to companies engaged in logistics

Russia is now reorienting all flows to the East, Latin America and Africa

The Russian President paid attention to the problems in logistics and asked the Ministry of Industry and Trade “to lend a helping hand” to companies working in this sector, according to the transcript of the meeting with heads of Russian processing industry enterprises held at the Kremlin.

“The growth of production was steady: in the first quarter we had 1.2 percent approximately, whereas now we have 1 percent – well, close to that figure. In annual terms, it will be 12 percent, if we manage to maintain it, and we should try to do it,” said the President adding that manufacturing of metallurgical products increased 29.7 percent, the production of transport vehicles, excluding automobiles, was up 22.1 percent. However, logistics is the key issue according to Vladimir Putin. “Here, we need to lend a helping hand to those working in this sector,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said that Russia is now reorienting all flows from the West to the friendly countries. “These include not only countries in the East, but also in Latin America and Africa, especially after the forum (Russia-Africa Forum – Ed.) – we are getting an additional order from our friends,” he said.

According to Denis Manturov, five new Russian representative offices were open last year: in Latin America, South-East Asia, Africa and the Middle East. “In total, we are now represented in 78 countries,” he added.

The programme to compensate the expenses for transportation of industrial goods was launched in summer 2022 under the national project “International Cooperation and Export”. Allocation of RUB 8 billion is foreseen.

Besides, in 2023-2024, the timber industry exporters will be able to have up to 80% of the costs for the transportation of their products (makes up to 50% of the supply) compensated if the products are transported via the seaports of the North-Western Federal District. The corresponding decree of RF Government on the provision of state support (No. 1215) was published on dated 26 July 2023.