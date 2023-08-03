2023 August 3 17:55

Crab catcher Kedon of Project 03141 leaves for sea trials

Image source: Telegram canal of USC

Khabarovsk Shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) has commenced sea trials of the second crab catcher of Project 03141, Kedon, built for Magadan based Mag-Sea International under the investment quotas programme, according to the Telegram canal of USC.

The Kedon was ordered by Magadan based Mag-Sea International. The shipbuilding contract signed in January 2020 foresees the construction of two crab catchers of Project 03141. The first ship named Omolon was launched in May 2022 and delivered in April 2023.

Image source: Telegram canal of USC

The ship is intended for catching crab and shrimp using traps as well as for storage of the catch in chilled sea water for further transportation to a port.

Khabarovsk Shipyard JSC (a company of USC) is among the largest shipbuilding companies in the Far East of Russia.