2023 August 3 18:02

MSC joins SEA-LNG as latest coalition member

Global container shipping leader MSC has joined SEA-LNG coalition to support cross-industry collaboration and accelerate the use of net zero fuels at scale.

In recent years, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company has made investments in LNG-fuelled vessels in the different sectors it operates within. In 2022 MSC saw its first five newbuilding dual-fuel LNG capable container vessels in operation. MSC is committed to maintaining a modern fleet that will advance progress towards net zero decarbonisation by replacing conventional fuel vessels with dual-fuel capable vessels in the short term, including those fuelled by LNG. In the cruise sector, the company has launched MSC World Europa and MSC Euribia, whose maiden voyage was powered by bio-LNG.



As the world’s largest ocean carrier, MSC endeavours to be a steward of the world’s oceans and has invested substantially in ship design, cutting-edge technologies and digital applications to improve energy efficiency. The company continues to focus on improving energy efficiency and is taking actions today to properly support meeting its target of complete net decarbonization by 2050.

MSC is actively exploring a range of alternative fuels and propulsion solutions that will help the business move even closer towards net zero, and the vessel operator sees cross-industry collaboration as crucial to scaling these solutions for the maritime industry. MSC expects to operate its vessels on a range of fuel options in the future, particularly looking at those that might become available at scale within a small number of years. MSC is also an active partner and member of the Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative (MAMII) and the Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel (SGMF).



The SEA-LNG coalition spans the entire shipping value chain and remains committed to sharing and developing credible, fact-based analysis of the LNG pathway.