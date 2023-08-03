2023 August 3 17:16

Vega-Reederei places order for ten diesel-electric coasters at Sinomach

German shipowner Vega-Reederei has placed an order for ten diesel-electric coasters at Chinese Sinomach Group, a state-owned manufacturing group, according to Offshore Energy.



The 3,800 dwt vessels are designed by Dutch ship design and engineering company Conoship. The powering and propulsion of the vessel is by means of electro motors in combination with diesel generator sets.

The propeller has a large diameter ensuring, in combination with a ConoDuctTail and the optimised hull lines, the best possible efficiency, and lowest possible fuel consumption. The design also provides the possibility of integrating the eConowind-unit, which can lead to fuel savings and emission reductions. The ship is intended for the short-sea shipping trade.

The vessels are designed to meet and surpass environmental standards required in today’s maritime industry and it is a step in the right direction to further reduce the shipping carbon footprint.

For Vega, the market entry has excellent timing as the current fleet is high-consuming and overaged. The shipping company will operate a 100% newbuilding fleet for a market-re-entry.

The company also noted that, owed to their flexible design, these vessels can also be easily upgraded to full-electric by replacing three main engines with green power sources like hydrogen cells.

Deliveries will occur in phases, as early as August 2024 until May 2025.

To remind, in January this year, De Bock Maritiem picked Conoship’s 3,600 dwt coaster design. The company placed an order for two vessels at Dutch shipyard Holland Shipyards. The units will transport dry cargo and have a low air draft, making them suitable for inland waterways and the Rhine as well.