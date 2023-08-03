2023 August 3 15:49

Another passenger vessel moors to the new floating berth in the seaport of Taganrog

On August 2, the motor ship Sergey Kuchkin, a passenger vessel, moored to the new floating berth No. 9 in the seaport of Taganrog according to Rosmorport.

The comfortable four-deck motor ship Sergey Kuchkin is the second vessel the new berth receives. The first vessel call took place on July 2, 2023 – the motor ship Konstantin Fedin moored to the floating berth. Both vessels belong to the Vodohod company. In total, 3 passenger cruise vessels are scheduled to call at the seaport of Taganrog by the end of 2023.

There are 232 passengers and a crew of 47 people onboard the Sergey Kuchkin ship. The vessel follows the Samara – Rostov-on-Don – Taganrog – Astrakhan route.

FSUE “Rosmorport” completed the construction of the floating berth for receiving passenger vessels in the seaport of Taganrog in May 2023. The facility was created pursuant to the instructions of Chairman of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko. The berth has a length of 96 m and a width of 16 m. The enterprise has also carried out repair dredging works in the water area of the seaport to ensure the approach and mooring of sea and river passenger vessels at the berth.

The facility is designed for passenger vessels up to 141 m long. The commissioning of the new berth will allow restoring passenger water communication between Taganrog, Azov and Rostov-on-Don cities, and will have a positive impact on the tourist attractiveness of the historical city of Taganrog and the development of the region in general.