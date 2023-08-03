2023 August 3 13:46

Investments into deep modernization of Tobolsk Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant in the Tyumen Region to total RUB 3 billion

Ob-Irtysh River Shipping Company and Mezhregionflot will perform reconstruction and deep modernization of Tobolsk Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant in the Tyumen Region. Investments into the project are estimated at about RUB 3 billion. According to Mezhregionflot BoD Chairman Yevgeny Kormyshev, the region will thus become able to build ships of mixed sea/river class with a capacity of up to 10 thousand tonnes. The announcement was made during the online meeting of the council for the improvement of investment climate chaired by Aleksandr Moor, Governor of the region, says press center of the regional government.

According to Yevgeny Kormyshev, the shipyard has laid down a self-propelled universal container carrier of 9.2 thousand tonnes in capacity in 2023.

According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, Tobolsk shipyard laid down multipurpose dry cargo / container carrier for MezhRegionFlot in June 2023. From 2021, the shipyard has built for the company three non-self-propelled ships of mixed sea/river class with a capacity of up 5 thousand tonnes.

A group of companies run by Mezhregionflot LLC number 14 organizations and represents the largest transport group beyond the Urals. The Group provides the complete range of logistics services on loading/unloading of cargo, warehousing, cargo transportation by inland water ways and sea sectors.

The Group’s shipping division comprises the facilities of the following companies: Ob-Irtysh River Shipping Company (Tyumen), Irtysh River Shipping Company (Omsk), Severneftegazflot (Arkhangelsk). The Group also comprises river ports of Tobolsk, Sergino, Salekhard and Urengoi.