2023 August 3 12:01

Russia’s facilities for production of ammonia to grow by 30% by 2030, methanol – by almost 180% — AC TEK

By 2025, Russian companies will produce about 22 million tonnes of ammonia

The construction of about a dozen of new gas chemical facilities has been announced in Russia. The projects are at various phases of development. In case of their implementation, the capacity of ammonia production will increase by over 30%, methanol – by almost 180% from 2022 to by 2030, the Analytical Center of the Fuel and Energy Sector (AC TEK) wrote in its Telegram.

By 2025, Russian companies will produce about 22 million tonnes of ammonia with exports of ammonia or derivative products to exceed 15 million tonnes. In two years, the demand in the Russian market will make 6.6 million tonnes of ammonia as compared with 5.4 million tonnes in 2020. A slight decrease in ammonia exports is expected by 2025 due to the commissioning of carbamide units at existing production facilities while the launching of production facilities aimed specifically at the export of ammonia is planned after that year.

Most of methanol production facilities will be located in the western part of Russia while the demand is to grow in China and other countries of the APR. By 2025, the demand for methanol in Asia is expected to make 79.3 million tonnes, in Europe — 9.3 million tonnes.

“As for the infrastructure for transshipment of methanol which is poorly developed it is possible to re-profile oil product terminals as well as build new transshipment terminals. There are projects of such terminals in the ports of Ust-Luga and Taman,” states the analytical center.

In the future, ammonia, methanol and other chemicals can be used for bunkering of ships. In late June 2023, Russian Maritime Register of Shipping unveiled its plans to implement requirements for clean fuels, such as ammonia and hydrogen.