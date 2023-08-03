2023 August 3 10:58

Vladivostok Automobile Terminal increased handling of equipment by 0.5% to 14.3 thousand units in July’23

The result is comparable to that of June 2023 but shows a 45-pct increase as compared with May

In July 2023, Vladivostok Automobile Terminal (VАТ, part of FESCO Transportation Group) handled 11.2 thousand automobiles, which is comparable to the result of June 2023 but shows a 45-pct increase as compared with May (3.5 thousand units more). In total, FESCO’s port division handled 14.37 thousand units of equipment in July’23, according to VAT Telegram.

In June, the terminal handled 14.29 thousand units. Thus, the terminal showed a slight increase of 0.5%.

Vladivostok Automobile Terminal is located in the territory of Commercial Port of Vladivostok (CPV, part of FESCO Transportation Group). Its annual capacity is 144 thousand units. In 2022, it accepted 83.87 thousand automobiles, up about 30%, year-on-year.

Commercial Port of Vladivostok PAO (part of FESCO Transportation Group) is a stevedoring company operating Russia’s largest multipurpose port in the Far East. CPV specializes in handling container/general/bulk/Rо-Rо cargo. Annual throughput capacity of CPV is 5 million tonnes: general cargo / oil products, 150,000 vehicles and over 600,000 TEUs of containers. Commercial Port of Vladivostok operates 15 berths with a total length exceeding 3.2 km. In 2022, container throughput of CPV rose by 1.4%, year-on-year, to 768 thousand TEU.