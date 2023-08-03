2023 August 3 10:17

Baltic Workboats AS and BLRT Grupp to build a fully electric waste collection tanker for the Port of Klaipeda

Baltic Workboats AS and BLRT Grupp will build a fully electric waste collection tanker for the Port of Klaipeda, according to the company's release.

The design and construction of a tanker collecting waste from other vessels arriving at the Port of Klaipėda will be the first large collaboration project between Baltic Workboats and Western Baltija Shipbuilding, a subsidiary within BLRT Grupp. The total contract value is around 11 000 000 euros.

The 42-m long and 10-m wide tanker will carry up to 400 m3 of liquid waste. The vessel will have a fully electric propulsion system with 2 000 kWh of batteries installed on board, meaning she can sail at 8 knots continuously for 8 hours without charging. Furthermore, she will be rigged with automation devices and technologies to support her efficient operation by a three-member crew while ensuring power consumption and operational profile optimization.

Once Western Baltic Engineering, a subsidiary within BLRT Grupp, has developed a detailed design, Western Baltija Shipbuilding will build a hull and install most auxiliary systems. Baltic Workboats, in turn, will desing and install electric propulsion and control solution including battery packs with power management system, and navigation and automation systems and will complete the outfitting of the interior accommodation areas.

The tanker will be equipped to collect and treat waste and rainwater, and any additional waste from ships arriving at the Port of Klaipėda will be transported to treatment facilities onshore. The tanker will operate 24/7.

The design of the tanker is already underway, and construction is set to begin this year in the fall. The project is expected to take 24 months, with delivery scheduled for the summer of 2025.