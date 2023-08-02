2023 August 2 13:33

Maersk is the fastest-growing Logistics brand

Globally integrated logistics brand, Maersk, has achieved 53% year-on-year brand value growth, taking it to USD7.4 billion. The brand achieved record revenues this year, with forecasts increasing in a similar manner. Maersk has now more-than doubled (up 121%) in brand value from its pre-pandemic level, according to Brand Finance.

Maersk has expanded its air cargo business, now offering direct flights between Korea, China and the US. These services will connect manufacturing and commercial hubs in eastern China with those in the US East Coast and Mid-West, amongst other key routes.

It has also acquired LF Logistics, the brand’s most consequential acquisition to date, further enhancing its footprint in Asia. This has boosted A.P. Moller’s (Maersk’s logistics business) revenue and increased its warehouse footprint to 6 million Sqm across more than 452 warehouses. This is a significant milestone in A.P. Moller and Maersk’s strategic ambition to connect and simplify its customers’ global supply chains by offering integrated end-to-end logistics.