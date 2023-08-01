2023 August 1 17:17

Port of Port Hedland handled 279.6 million tonnes of cargo in 6M’23, down 0.6% YoY

Exports of iron ore totaled 273.4 million tonnes

In January-June 2023, the Port of Port Hedland handled 279.6 million tonnes of cargo, down 0.6%, year-on-year. According to the port authority exports of iron ore totaled 273.4million tonnes.

The Port of Port Hedland is the key port of Australia for iron ore exports. In 2022, the port’s throughput rose by 2.6%, year-on-year, to 567.5 million tonnes including 560.9 million tonnes of iron ore.