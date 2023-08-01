2023 August 1 16:25

Oil spill from ship refuelling in Gibraltar forces suspension of port operations

A fuel oil spillage from a vessel refuelling in the southern part of the Poniente anchorage, in the Bay of Gibraltar, has forced the suspension of operations in the port since Tuesday morning (1 August), according to SUR.

In a statement, the Government of Gibraltar explained that the Port Authority has already put its oil spill contingency plan in place in conjunction with the Department of Environment and that the Spanish authorities have been notified.

The incident occurred at around 8.22am on Tuesday at the southern part of the Poniente anchorage, when the vessel Gas Venus, flying the Panamanian flag, was taking on fuel and experienced an overflow of its tanks, although the amount of oil spilt into the sea has not yet been quantified.

The Gibraltar Environment department is closely monitoring the situation and lifeguards are on alert in case oil is detected on the west coast. In addition, a red flag has been raised in Camp Bay and Little Bay, due to the presence of oil on these shores, and bathers have been urged to exercise caution.

Gibraltar has also advised caution to people in pleasure craft and those fishing from a boat or from the shore.



