2023 August 1 16:00

Total volume of Kazakh oil transportation by sea increased by 12.0% to 5.235 million tonnes in HI’23

The increase was mainly due to the restoration of the volume of oil transported through the CPC in the direction of the Midia port through the Black Sea

National Company KazMunayGas, JSC, Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company, announces its operating results for the first half of 2023.

The total volume of maritime oil transportation increased by 12.0% to 5,235 thous. tonnes, the increase in the reporting period was mainly due to the restoration of the volume of oil transported through the CPC in the direction of the Midia port (Romania) through the Black Sea.

The total volume of oil trunk pipelines and sea transportation increased by 5.8% to 39,309 thous. tonnes.

The volume of oil transportation through trunk pipelines increased by 4.9% and amounted to 34,073 thous. tonnes.

The main growth was due to an increase in the volumes of Kashagan and Tengiz through the KazTransOil system in the direction of Samara and the CPC system, as well as the oil transportation in the direction of the Aktau port.

Oil and gas condensate production volume for the first half of 2023 amounted to 11,860 thous. tonnes (494 kbopd) representing an increase of 10.1%. Production volume of associated and natural gas raised by 16.5% to 4,789 mln m³.