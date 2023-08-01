2023 August 1 15:36

Ice-class ship for transportation of large objects along NSR to be built by 2027

The ship will have a capacity of up to 70 thousand tonnes

A semi-submersible ship for transportation of large objects along the Northern Sea Route (NSR) is planned for construction by 2027. The ship of at least Arc5 class will have a capacity of up to 70 thousand tonnes, the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic says with the reference to Pavel Nasonov, Deputy Director of the Department for Infrastructure Solutions and Development Projects, Logistics Center NFC, JSC (run by Rosatom).

When speaking at the roundtable meeting ‘Logistics of change’, Pavel Nasonov said that technical specification of the new ship would be determined upon completion of the concept design.

The project is to be implemented in the framework of activities foreseen by the Northern Sea Route Development Plan until 2035.