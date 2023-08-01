2023 August 1 13:22

Vargronn in partnership with Energia Group for developing offshore wind projects in Ireland, targeting up to 1.8 GW

Offshore wind company Vårgrønn, a joint venture between Plenitude (Eni) and HitecVision, and the Irish renewable-focused integrated utility Energia Group, announce a partnership to co-develop offshore wind projects in Ireland with a potential to deliver total capacity up to 1.8 GW by 2030, according to the company's release.

The partnership will initially focus on the development of two sites, located in the Northern Celtic Sea and the Southern Irish Sea respectively, with a capacity of up to 900 MW each, that will allow Plenitude, through Vårgrønn, to expand its activities into the Irish offshore wind market.

Plenitude is Eni’s Benefit Corporation (Società Benefit) integrating production from renewables, sale of energy services and a large network of electric vehicle charging points. The company’s objective is to reach over 7 GW installed capacity by 2026 and achieve net zero Scope 1, 2 and 3 CO2 emissions by 2040.