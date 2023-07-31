2023 July 31 17:45

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg to put its new 63-tonne crane into operation by the end of the year

Image source: Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC (a company of Port One Group) says it is going to put into operation its new Vityaz crane of 63 tonnes in capacity by the end of the year.

The port’s fleet of equipment has been expanded with a forklift of 38 tonnes in capacity. The new equipment is intended for handling of slabs. Earlier, the company acquired three vehicles of 32 t in capacity, two vehicles of 38 t, a tractor and new high-strength roll-trailers. The company also expects the delivery of a loader of 8 tonnes in capacity.

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC (a company of Port One Group) is among the largest stevedores providing services on handling all types of dry cargo at Great Port of Saint-Petersburg. The Company operates modern multipurpose terminals for handling general and bulk cargoes as well as dedicated terminals.

Port One is a holding integrating Russia’s leading stevedore and logistic companies. Port One comprises Transportation Assets Management LLC, Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC, Container Terminal Saint-Petersburg CJSC, Universal Handling Company LLC, Tuapse Sea Commercial Port JSC, Taganrog Sea Commercial Port JSC, Universal Forwarder LLC, Universal Forwarding Company Ltd, Marine Recruiting Agency LLC and TK Convey Plus JSC. The Group’s specialized and universal stevedores handle a wide range of cargo including containers, Ro-Ro, liquid bulk and dry bulk cargo, general and oversize cargo.