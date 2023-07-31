2023 July 31 16:42

Global schedule reliability upward trend discontinues

Sea-Intelligence has published issue 143 of the Global Liner Performance (GLP) report, with schedule reliability figures up to and including June 2023. As the report itself is quite comprehensive and covers schedule reliability across 34 different trade lanes and 60+ carriers, this press release will only cover the global highlights from the full report.

Global schedule reliability, which has been on an upwards trend throughout 2023, has seen the first M/M drop in June 2023 of -2.5 percentage points to 64.3%. That said, schedule reliability is still a massive 24.4 percentage points higher Y/Y. The average delay for LATE vessel arrivals on the other hand improved by a marginal -0.1 days to 4.36 days. In the last three months (including June), the average delay for LATE vessel arrivals has been within 0.03 days. On a Y/Y level, the average delay figure was -2.01 days lower.

With 70.6% schedule reliability in June 2023, MSC was the most reliable top-14 carrier, followed closely by Maersk with 69.9%. MSC was the only carrier with schedule reliability over 70%, whereas there were 6 carriers (including Maersk) with schedule reliability of 60%-70%. 6 of the remaining 7 carriers had schedule reliability of 50%-60%, with HMM (48.3%) the only carrier with schedule reliability of under 50%. MSC was the only top-14 carrier to have recorded a M/M increase in June 2023, albeit of a marginal 0.3 percentage points, with 2 of the remaining 13 carriers recording double-digit M/M declines. On a Y/Y level however, all 14 carriers recorded double-digit improvements, with Wan Hai recording the largest improvement of 35.2 percentage points.