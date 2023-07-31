2023 July 31 14:13

Several new tankers will have ammonia on the cargo list

Svanehøj's multifuel cargo pumps will increasingly handle ammonia on LPG carriers. The transition towards PtX is underway, according to the company's release.



Shipowners are busy preparing for a future with carbon-neutral fuels. It significantly impacts Svanehøj's order book, where the share of LPG tankers with ammonia (NH3) on the cargo list is growing.



In 2019, 25% of all Svanehøj's cargo pumps for LPG tankers were prepared for handling ammonia. In 2024, ammonia-ready cargo pumps will make up almost two-thirds of all scheduled tanker orders.



One of Svanehøj's upcoming LPG/ammonia projects is an order from LGE, where Svanehøj will supply ammonia-ready cargo pumps for five VLGCs, which will be built at Hyundai Heavy Industries. The contract includes a total of 40 cargo pumps and 10 booster pumps.