2023 July 31 09:21

Nordic Engineering supports 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference as its General Partner

The event is to be held in Saint-Petersburg on 26 September 2022, the zero day of Seafood Expo

Nordic Engineering JSC supports the 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference as its General Partner. The event will be held in Saint-Petersburg on 26 September 2022, the zero day of the Global Fishery Forum and Seafood Expo Russia (SEAFOOD EXPO RUSSIA).

Russian engineering company Nordic Engineering JSC was founded in 2009. The company specializes in designing and modernization of ships and marine facilities of any type for any area of navigation. The company applies advanced technologies and 3D.

Nikolay Shablikov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Nordic Engineering JSC, will speak at the Conference with a report “Basic rules of an investment agreement on the development and modernization of Russian ship repair enterprises’ own production facilities”.

Real measures for the preservation and development of the ship repair business in Russia will be launched as early as in 2023. Amendments to the Tax Code of the Russian Federation on setting zero VAT for ship repair enterprises concluding investment agreements on production modernization are expected in the second half of the year. Thus, the Government ensures clear rules of the game, specifically for the ship repair segment of the domestic shipbuilding industry.

The organizer of the Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference is Russia’s leading industry-focused media group PortNews.

The draft programme and an application form for participation in the 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference is available here.

The 1st Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference was successfully held by PortNews Media Group in Saint-Petersburg in September 2022 with over 1,000 participants including PortNews TV audience.