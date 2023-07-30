2023 July 30 16:53

Siem Offshore secures medium-term contract for its AHTS operations in Australia

Contract award for Siem Aquamarine and Siem Amethyst



Siem Offshore says it has secured a medium-term contract for two of its Anchore Handling Tug Supply (AHTS) vessels: Siem Aquamarine and Siem Amethyst.



These two vessels will perform their job for a major operator in Australia with commencement in late 2023 the company said.



