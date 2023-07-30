2023 July 30 16:09

MTM adds fourth LNG dual-fuel VLCC to its fleet

Maran Tankers Management (MTM), an oil tanker shipping unit of the Greek Angelicoussis Shipping Group, has welcomed the fourth dual-fuel (DF) very large crude carrier (VLCC), Maran Dione, to its fleet, Offshore Energy said.



On its social media, the Angelicoussis Shipping Group stated that the delivery is the last of the DF VLCCs for 2023 and marks a milestone for the group in the energy transition.



It further said that this Lloyd’s Register (LR) – class vessel, thanks to its capability to consume LNG, efficient machinery, hull and propeller design, advanced anti-fouling technology and energy-saving devices, just like her sister ships, Antonis I. Angelicoussis, Maria A. Angelicoussis and Maran Danae, can emit up to 50% less carbon dioxide than an equivalent 2008-built VLCC.



The vessel has a cargo capacity of 320,500 DWT and was delivered by the South Korean shipbuilding company Samsung Heavy Industries. It flies the Greek flag.



To remind, the third dual-fuel VLCC, named Maran Danae, was delivered to Maran Tankers Management back in April this year.



The Greek shipowner has dozens of tankers in its fleet, dominated by VLCCs. In total, as per the April report, it has a fleet capacity of 14.9 million tons.