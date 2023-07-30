2023 July 30 14:17

China's weekly export container shipping index down - Xinhua

China's index of export container transport fell in the week ending on July 28, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange, Xinhua reports.



The average China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) went down 0.3 percent from the previous week to 863.37, the shipping exchange said.



The sub-reading for the Korea service fell by 7.1 percent from a week earlier.



Bucking the trend, the sub-index for the Europe service registered an increase of 0.3 percent week on week.



The CCFI tracks spot and contractual freight rates from Chinese container ports for 12 shipping routes across the globe based on data from 22 international carriers.



