2023 July 29 10:43

UK P&I: Safety precautions for foreign ships navigating within Yangshan VTS area

Members are advised that in order to reduce risks during vessel's navigating and berthing at Yangshan water-area of Shanghai port, the Maritime Safety Administration of Yangshan, Shanghai Port, based on the actual situation of Yangshan waters, has provided their guidance on precautions for the safe navigation of foreign ships within waters under the jurisdiction of the Yangshan MSA, the UK P&I Club reports.



The details of the precautions are listed within the update from Club correspondent, Shanghai P&I Services Ltd., the Club sad.