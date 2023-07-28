2023 July 28 17:24

Turnover of agricultural products between Russia and Africa reached $4.5 billion in HI’23— Dmitry Patrushev

Supplies of Russian wheat surged almost 3-fold

Turnover of agricultural products between Russia and Africa reached $4.5 billion in HI’23, up

60%, year-on-year, RF Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev said at Russia – Africa Summit, according to the Ministry’s Telegram.

Exports of Russian products to the countries of Africa have almost doubled, supplies of Russian wheat surged almost 3-fold.

As IAA PortNews wrote earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia-Africa trade reached 18 billion US dollars last year. According to the President, in the first six months of 2023 In 2022, Russia-Africa trade of agricultural products rose by 10% to $6.7 billion. Over the six-month period of the current year it grew by additional 60%. In 2022, Russia exported 11.5 million tonnes of grain to Africa, and almost 10 million tonnes more were delivered in January-June 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of Russia–Africa Summit.