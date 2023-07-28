  The version for the print
  • 2023 July 28 17:24

    Turnover of agricultural products between Russia and Africa reached $4.5 billion in HI’23— Dmitry Patrushev

    Supplies of Russian wheat surged almost 3-fold

    Turnover of agricultural products between Russia and Africa reached $4.5 billion in HI’23, up

    60%, year-on-year, RF Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev said at Russia – Africa Summit, according to the Ministry’s Telegram.

    Exports of Russian products to the countries of Africa have almost doubled, supplies of Russian wheat surged almost 3-fold.

    As IAA PortNews wrote earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia-Africa trade reached 18 billion US dollars last year. According to the President, in the first six months of 2023 In 2022, Russia-Africa trade of agricultural products rose by 10% to $6.7 billion. Over the six-month period of the current year it grew by additional 60%. In 2022, Russia exported 11.5 million tonnes of grain to Africa, and almost 10 million tonnes more were delivered in January-June 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of Russia–Africa Summit.

2023 July 28

18:02 Rotterdam Shortsea Terminals and Samskip First put into service a shore-based power for container ship at RST
17:56 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:38 Seaspan Corporation and Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping receive AiP from ABS for ammonia-fueled container vessel
17:24 Turnover of agricultural products between Russia and Africa reached $4.5 billion in HI’23— Dmitry Patrushev
16:55 Elogen to supply a 2.5 MW electrolyser to its Korean partner Valmax for a mobility demonstration project in Pyeongchang
16:15 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries announces the launching of experiment for CO2 capture from waste-to-energy plant for use in methanation
15:59 North-South ITC can be used to deliver African goods to Russia – Vladimir Putin
15:42 ONE unveils reefer service connecting the West Coast of South America to the East Coast of North America
15:18 Bureau Veritas becomes certification body for CertifHy™ hydrogen scheme
14:45 The Port of Valencia will be connected to solar energy in the autumn
14:44 Vostochnaya Verf shipyard held flag-hoisting ceremony on fishing ship of Project 03140, Shantar
14:00 Container throughput of Russia’s Far East ports rose by 30% in HI’2023
13:02 OCI Global and X-Press Feeders sign green methanol offtake agreement
12:48 Subsidies to cover up to 80% of timber industry exporters’ expenses for transportation of products via North-West seaports
12:31 European Commission approves state aid for Brunsbüttel LNG terminal
12:09 ABS approves pioneering ammonia-based ship HVAC refrigeration system from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries
12:03 Sea Port of Astrakhan increased its throughput in HI’23 by 15% YoY to 350 thousand tonnes
11:45 HD Hyundai records 30.8953 trillion won revenue and 1.006 trillion won operating profit in H1
11:24 NYK’s Tugboat DX Project using digital technology to improve the industry
10:22 Bio-LNG bunkering available today in almost 70 locations in Europe, North America and Asia
09:58 RF Government expands programme for subsidizing cargo transportation by NSR
09:41 Damen Marine Components awarded contract to supply energy efficient steering equipment to Chilean Navy
09:15 Rosmorport's Azovo-Chernomorsky Basin Branch releases young Russian sturgeon into the Don and Kuban rivers

2023 July 27

18:07 “K” Line starts operation of freezing and refrigerating warehouse No. 3 in Bangkok
17:56 Russia exported almost 10 million tonnes of grain to Africa in HI’23 — Vladimir Putin
17:22 World’s largest double-ended hybrid ferry named in UK
17:10 Programme drafted for 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference
16:44 Hambantota International Port (Sri Lanka) sets new record for 2023 oil and gas throughput
16:24 HHLA lowers forecast for the 2023 financial year
15:22 FSB found traces of explosives on another ship heading for Rostov-on-Don
14:53 Hyundai Samho launches LNG carrier Energy Fortitude for Alpha Gas
14:23 Maritime venture builders Flagship Founders and Signal enter strategic partnership
14:07 Russia will supply free of charge grain to six African countries in the coming months - RF President
13:43 SunGas Renewables to construct a green methanol facility in Central Louisiana
13:25 GSBN welcomes latest member New Land-Sea Corridor
12:51 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 30, 2023
12:43 Kalmar to supply ten new Kalmar Hybrid Straddle Carriers to Patrick Terminals in Melbourne
12:24 Maersk and Hong Lam Marine conduct successful first methanol bunkering operation in the Port of Singapore
12:12 FESCO expects its sea line to RSA to become regular by the end of 2023
11:23 ClassNK issues AiP for liquefied hydrogen carrier CCS and CHS developed by GTT
11:15 Russian Railways’ transportation of export grain via port stations rose 2.7 times in HI’23
10:53 EPS and China Power sign Strategic Framework Cooperation Agreement
10:27 TUI Cruises trials B30 biofuel onboard Mein Shiff 4 for the first time
10:02 RF President signed the Executive Order On Holding the Main Naval Parade in 2023
09:58 “K” Line signs service contract agreement with DIABOS Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha
09:39 NOVATEK announces financial results for the second quarter and first half 2023
09:16 New LACT meter installed at CPC Marine Terminal

2023 July 26

18:15 Aleksandr Solovyov enters the office of Deputy President of Antey Group
18:03 IMO joins Global Alliance for Drowning Prevention
17:58 Net profit of DeloPorts in HI’23 increased 2.5 times
17:43 Euroseas announces new charters for its two 4,250 teu containerships
17:36 COSCO SHIPPING Specialized Carriers operate world's largest ice-class multipurpose pulp carrier
17:33 OOCL Piraeus makes inaugural call at Piraeus Port
16:47 GTT receives an Approval in Principle from ClassNK for a new tank concept for transporting liquid hydrogen
16:26 Russia to see urgent need for replacement of seagoing bunkering tankers by 2030 – MEB - SPb
15:35 Scheduled repair of nuclear-powered I/B Ural of Project 22220 to be performed by Kronshtadt Shipyard
15:04 Transnet National Ports Authority shortlists respondents for the development of the Boegoebaai port and rail link in the Northern Cape
14:43 MOL, Kobe-Osaka International Port and 'K' Line sign MoU to expand container terminal in Kobe
14:30 Transportation of Russian cargo towards ports of neighboring countries in HI’23 fell by 42.1% YoY
14:13 Georgia Ports Authority achieves record Ro/Ro in FY2023