2023 July 28 13:02

OCI Global and X-Press Feeders sign green methanol offtake agreement

OCI Global and X-Press Feeders have announced that OCI Hyfuels will supply X-Press Feeders with green methanol in the Port of Rotterdam from 2024, according to the company's release.

The milestone agreement is the first green methanol deal with a feeder container carrier and represents a crucial step in the decarbonization of the shipping chain, as the feeder industry plays an important role in supporting the ultimate carrier. X-Press Feeders will be the first common feeder operator with methanol fueled vessels on the water in Europe.

The partnership between the world’s largest green methanol producer and world’s largest common feeder operator will create an end-to-end solution for global shipping companies in European ports. Earlier this year OCI announced its partnership with Unibarge to retrofit the first methanol powered bunker barge which will be deployed at the Port of Rotterdam. OCI will work with Unibarge to fuel X-Press Feeders’ feeder ships ensuring the decarbonization of another link in the chain.

The announcement comes in the same month the International Maritime Organization (IMO) announced new global decarbonization targets for the maritime industry and its revised strategy for the industry to reach net zero ‘by or around 2050’. The partnership represents a concrete step towards both companies’ decarbonization journeys and is a significant commercial-scale green methanol deal that validates green methanol as the leading choice for low carbon and renewable marine fuel available at scale today.

This is OCI HyFuels’ second green methanol sale in the marine sector in just under a month following our partnership with Maersk to fuel the world’s first green methanol-powered container vessel, reflecting the speed of growth of the sector and OCI HyFuels’ ability to support the growing demand for green methanol from the marine sector, starting in Rotterdam with plans to expand to several other ports around the world.