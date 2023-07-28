2023 July 28 12:03

Sea Port of Astrakhan increased its throughput in HI’23 by 15% YoY to 350 thousand tonnes

Over the recent two years, the port’s territory was expanded to 6.5 hectares



Sea Port of Astrakhan JSC (a company of VTS Group) handled 350 thousand tonnes of cargo in January-June 2023, up 15%, year-on-year, Dmitry Yevdokimov, Director of VTS-Terminal LLC, said during the visit of Ilya Volynsky, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Energy if the Astrakhan Region.

The Minister saw the facilities of the port the territory of which was expanded to 6.5 hectares over the recent two years with the areas earlier occupied by administrative and storage facilities.

“In 2022, the port handled 650 thousand tonnes (+10%, year-on-year — Ed.). This year, we have already reached a result of 350 thousand tonnes. We mainly see the growth of cargo flow to Iran. We are going to expand the port and to acquire new facilities including one more crane for handling containers,” said Dmitry Yevdokimov.

The port mainly handles sawn timber, oils, oversize equipment, etc.“Sea Port of Astrakhan is a modern enterprise successfully developing in the market of transport and logistics services for general, packaged and containerized cargoes both in the Russian Federation and in the Caspian states. It makes a significant contribution to the development of the international transport corridor North-South,” said Ilya Volynsky.