2023 July 28 09:15

Rosmorport's Azovo-Chernomorsky Basin Branch releases young Russian sturgeon into the Don and Kuban rivers

On July 13 and July 18, 2023, in the presence of representatives of state control and supervisory authorities, two releases of young Russian sturgeon were held into the Don River below the Tsimlyansky hydroelectric complex (Rostov Region) and into the Kuban River (Krasnodar Territory), according to Rosmorport.

The two releases were organized by the FSUE “Rosmorport” Azovo-Chernomorsky Basin Branch as part of the measures to compensate for damage to aquatic biological resources and their habitat associated with the repair dredging on the Azov-Don Sea Canal and Taganrog Approach Canal and approaches to hydraulic structures of the seaport of Taganrog in 2021, as well as in the water area the seaport of Eysk in 2019.

Juvenile sturgeon with an average weight of at least 2.5 g in an amount of almost 63 thousand pieces was grown at special fish-breeding plants by order of the Azovo-Chernomorsky Basin Branch.

The expenses of the branch for compensatory measures for the cultivation and release of juvenile sturgeon amounted to more than 2.5 million rubles.

This year, the program of measures to compensate for damage to aquatic biological resources and their habitat associated with the repair dredging has been fully implemented by the Azovo-Chernomorsky Basin Branch. No new releases are planned.