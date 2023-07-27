2023 July 27 18:07

“K” Line starts operation of freezing and refrigerating warehouse No. 3 in Bangkok

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) has announced that its Thailand-based Group company Bangkok Cold Storage Service Ltd. (BCS) will commence, on August 1, the operation of a new warehouse in the Bang Na district of Bangkok, according to the company's release.

The new warehouse is situated in a prime location 30 km from Bangkok’s city center, the largest consumption area in Thailand, and it fulfills its functions as a storage and shipping base for foods, drugs and commodities that require freezing or refrigeration. By employing the latest version of ASRS as a new storage facility in the freezing storage, storage, acceptance and delivery tasks are automated. Also, by employing mobile racks in chilled and constant temperature storage, it has increased the speed of loading and unloading operations.

The warehouse also includes two processing rooms, where food processing is possible, to meet the diverse needs of customers. BCS has obtained the ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, and HACCP & GHP certification at its existing warehouses and plans to obtain these same international standard certifications for the new warehouse within days.

“K” LINE has been promoting carbon reduction and the decarbonization of the company and society and has designed and constructed this new warehouse based on an ultra energy saving concept. The building is covered with double heat-insulating panels. The freezing system employs an energy-saving secondary loop method, which uses natural refrigerants (ammonia and CO2), and only CO2 circulates in the storage area. Furthermore, a 600 Kwh solar panel is installed on the roof, aiming to reduce power consumption during the day approximately 60% compared with conventional refrigerating warehouses.