2023 July 27 15:22

FSB found traces of explosives on another ship heading for Rostov-on-Don

The ship is banned from passing the Kerch Strait

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has found yet another vessel that could have been used for the delivery of explosives to the territory of Ukraine. The traces of explosives were found on general cargo carrier ВМО River on July 26, according to FSB.

According to the statement, the ship was sailing via the Kerch Strait from the Turkish port of Sinope to the port of Rostov-on-Don for being loaded with grain. FSB says the ship called the Ukrainian port of Reni (Odessa Region) in June and in July 2023.

A decision was made to ban the ship from sailing under bridge across the Kerch Strait. The vessel is to leave the territorial waters of the Russian Federation.

On 22 July 2023, FSB also found traces of explosives on a ship sailing from Turkey to the Russian port of Rostov-on-Don, according to earlier reports.