  • Home
  • News
  • Maersk and Hong Lam Marine conduct successful first methanol bunkering operation in the Port of Singapore
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 July 27 12:24

    Maersk and Hong Lam Marine conduct successful first methanol bunkering operation in the Port of Singapore

    Maersk and Hong Lam Marine Pte Ltd have successfully conducted the world’s first ship-to-containership methanol bunkering operation of a Maersk’s container vessel on 27 July 2023 at the Raffles Reserved Anchorage in Singapore, with the support of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), government agencies and research institutes. This is also Singapore’s first methanol bunkering operation.
     
    Maersk’s container vessel – the world’s first container vessel sailing on green methanol – was successfully refuelled with approximately 300 metric tonnes of bio-methanol via Hong Lam Marine’s Singapore-registered tanker, MT Agility, for its onward maiden passage to Copenhagen. MT Agility had earlier taken bio-methanol stored at Vopak Terminals. The container vessel will be named in a ceremony in Copenhagen in September.
     
    In preparation for the methanol bunkering operation in Singapore, MPA worked with over 28 agencies, partners and institutes to organise table-top exercises (TTX) and workshops, before carrying out a Ground Deployment Exercise (GDX). The first TTX was held during Singapore Maritime Week 2023 to identify safety measures and clarify roles and responsibilities for a coordinated cross-agency response to a methanol incident at sea. A separate Hazard Identification (HAZID) and Hazard and Operability Study (HAZOP) workshop was conducted to identify potential risks and develop corresponding prevention, control, and mitigation methods. These were further evaluated during a second TTX and a GDX at sea in July 2023 with various stakeholders and government agencies. Customised methanol firefighting programme was also conducted by the Co-operative of SCDF Employees Ltd (COSEM) for MPA staff and Hong Lam Marine crew members as part of the preparations for the bunkering operation.
     
    As part of the risk and environmental impact assessment for the methanol bunkering operation, MPA reviewed methanol-related incidents globally and worked with the Meteorological Service of Singapore to provide advance lightning risk warning if required. A methanol plume model was jointly developed by the Institute of High Performance Computing (IHPC), A*STAR, Tropical Marine Science Institute (TMSI), National University of Singapore, and the Technology Centre for Offshore and Marine, Singapore (TCOMS), to forecast the dispersion path of the methanol plume in an event of an accidental methanol release and guide operations. The model is a combination of dispersion in the air layer using computational fluid dynamics by IHPC, weather forecast and air quality modelling by TMSI, and plume dispersion in the sea via metocean modelling and prediction by TCOMS. During the methanol bunkering operation, researchers from the Cambridge Centre for Advanced Research and Education in Singapore flew drones equipped with methanol detector with plume modelling capabilities and infrared camera from MPA’s patrol craft MPA Guardian to augment the detection of potential methanol leaks into the atmosphere and methanol flames in an event of an accidental leak. These novel capabilities will be further enhanced to support the review of responses to maritime incidents and raise the preparedness of seafarers, marine professionals, and the port ecosystem in Singapore as new marine fuels such as methanol are introduced.
     
    A Technical Reference (TR) for methanol bunkering is being developed by MPA in consultation with the Standards Development Organisation at Singapore Chemical Industry Council (SDO@SCIC). The TR will cover the refuelling requirements, operational and safety requirements for delivery of methanol from a bunker tanker to receiving vessels, crew training and competency. Best practices learnt from this bunkering operation will also inform the development of specialised bunker vessels, mass flow meters, digital bunkering and other standards.
     
    Aside from the development of the Technical Reference, MPA will continue to develop other operational and safety protocols, licensing requirements, training of seafarers and professionals, and study infrastructure needs such as terminal facilities and methanol carrying bunker tankers, to fully operationalise methanol bunkering. Learnings from the bunkering operation will also be presented to partners and international bodies such as the International Maritime Organization later this year to support the safe adoption of methanol as a marine fuel.
     
    The successful completion of the methanol bunkering operation is a significant milestone for Singapore’s development towards a multi-fuel future, and a testament to Singapore’s commitment as the world’s largest bunkering hub to meet the new marine fuel needs of international shipping through safe and efficient bunkering operations. More methanol bunkering operations are being planned in the coming year as methanol-enabled vessels are delivered globally.

Другие новости по темам: alternative fuels, Maersk, bunkering, metanol  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 July 27

17:22 World’s largest double-ended hybrid ferry named in UK
17:10 Programme drafted for 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference
16:44 Hambantota International Port (Sri Lanka) sets new record for 2023 oil and gas throughput
16:24 HHLA lowers forecast for the 2023 financial year
15:22 FSB found traces of explosives on another ship heading for Rostov-on-Don
14:53 Hyundai Samho launches LNG carrier Energy Fortitude for Alpha Gas
14:23 Maritime venture builders Flagship Founders and Signal enter strategic partnership
14:07 Russia will gratuitously supply grain to six African countries in the coming months - RF President
13:43 SunGas Renewables to construct a green methanol facility in Central Louisiana
13:25 GSBN welcomes latest member New Land-Sea Corridor
12:51 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 30, 2023
12:43 Kalmar to supply ten new Kalmar Hybrid Straddle Carriers to Patrick Terminals in Melbourne
12:24 Maersk and Hong Lam Marine conduct successful first methanol bunkering operation in the Port of Singapore
12:12 FESCO expects its sea line to RSA to become regular by the end of 2023
11:23 ClassNK issues AiP for liquefied hydrogen carrier CCS and CHS developed by GTT
11:15 Russian Railways’ transportation of export grain via port stations rose 2.7 times in HI’23
10:53 EPS and China Power sign Strategic Framework Cooperation Agreement
10:27 TUI Cruises trials B30 biofuel onboard Mein Shiff 4 for the first time
10:02 RF President signed the Executive Order On Holding the Main Naval Parade in 2023
09:58 “K” Line signs service contract agreement with DIABOS Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha
09:39 NOVATEK announces financial results for the second quarter and first half 2023
09:16 New LACT meter installed at CPC Marine Terminal

2023 July 26

18:15 Aleksandr Solovyov enters the office of Deputy President of Antey Group
18:03 IMO joins Global Alliance for Drowning Prevention
17:58 Net profit of DeloPorts in HI’23 increased 2.5 times
17:43 Euroseas announces new charters for its two 4,250 teu containerships
17:36 COSCO SHIPPING Specialized Carriers operate world's largest ice-class multipurpose pulp carrier
17:33 OOCL Piraeus makes inaugural call at Piraeus Port
16:47 GTT receives an Approval in Principle from ClassNK for a new tank concept for transporting liquid hydrogen
16:26 Russia to see urgent need for replacement of seagoing bunkering tankers by 2030 – MEB - SPb
15:35 Scheduled repair of nuclear-powered I/B Ural of Project 22220 to be performed by Kronshtadt Shipyard
15:04 Transnet National Ports Authority shortlists respondents for the development of the Boegoebaai port and rail link in the Northern Cape
14:43 MOL, Kobe-Osaka International Port and 'K' Line sign MoU to expand container terminal in Kobe
14:30 Transportation of Russian cargo towards ports of neighboring countries in HI’23 fell by 42.1% YoY
14:13 Georgia Ports Authority achieves record Ro/Ro in FY2023
13:42 Saipem and Stockholm Exergi sign Letter of Intent for a large-scale CO2 capture project in Sweden
13:41 RF Government approves characteristics of investment objects built in exchange for crab catching quotas
13:18 U.S. Department of Transportation announces first ships enrolled in the Tanker Security Program
12:58 Drought and shallowing of rivers to affect shipping in 11 regions of Russia
12:43 LNG-fueled tugboat Sakigake conducts final LNG bunkering
11:35 EU Council adopts new law to decarbonise the maritime sector
10:59 Bunker One delivers biofuel blend to cruise ship at Port of Aarhus
10:16 ONE unveils new Adriatic Israel Butterfly service
09:47 FESCO is interested in construction of dry bulk / container carrier of Project 00108 in Astrakhan
09:41 Onne Multipurpose Terminal supports Nigerian LNG’s Bonny expansion
09:19 Fixed preferential integrated tariff rates established on the Seaport of Ust-Luga – Seaport of Kaliningrad line

2023 July 25

18:05 Smart Maritime Network and ClassNK launch Standardised Data Innovation Challenge for start-ups and entrepreneurs
17:58 Net profit of NCSP in HI’23 fell by 12.6%, YoY
17:46 GTT receives an order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding for the tank design of two new LNG carriers
17:16 HMM reports 99% of its owned ships allowed to sail under CII rules
17:00 Perm Shipyard ships yet another batch of floating berths for electric vessels
16:42 Four new methanol-ready vessels to be built to ABS Class for Algoma
16:32 IMO Council appoints Secretary-General, endorses 2024 theme
16:09 TotalEnergies fully acquires Total Eren
15:59 Rosmorport pilots staged a floating gas storage facility in the water area of the Bechevinskaya Bay
15:46 INPEX signs MOU on strategic collaboration with PT Pertamina
15:32 Cyan Renewables buying first SOV from DEME
15:10 Okskaya Sudoverf launches NE025 salvage tug Uzon intended for Marine Rescue Service
14:58 Wuhu Shipyard signs contract with RFOcean for methanol-powered chemical tankers
14:27 RS takes part in the 80th session of the IMO Marine Environment Protection Committee