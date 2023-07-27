2023 July 27 10:53

EPS and China Power sign Strategic Framework Cooperation Agreement

Eastern Pacific Shipping Pte. Ltd.(EPS), and China Power International Development Limited signed a Framework Cooperation Agreement (FCA) to collaborate on the production of green energy and renewable fuel solutions. This partnership marks an important milestone in pursuing a cleaner, more sustainable future for the maritime and power generation industries, according to EPS's release.

Under the FCA, EPS and China Power, tapping on their expertise in green energy production, storage, and transportation, will cooperate to advance the development and adoption of energy solutions for the maritime industry, including green ammonia and green methanol. Both companies recognise the pressing need to transition towards low-carbon alternatives, and this collaboration will enable them to leverage their respective strengths to accelerate progress in this vital area.