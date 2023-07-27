2023 July 27 10:27

TUI Cruises trials B30 biofuel onboard Mein Shiff 4 for the first time

German cruise line TUI Cruises has revealed that it has tested B30-blend fuel on its ship Mein Shiff 4 as part of the vessel’s voyage beyond the Barents Sea to the islands of Svalbard, according to Offshore Energy.

As informed, the bunkering was conducted at the Port of Aarhus in Denmark. Marine fuel supplier Bunker One supplied the vessel with a gasoil blend containing 30 per cent advanced 2. generation FAME bunkered by trucks.

According to TUI Cruises, the fuel, which is derived from cooking oil, offers a significant reduction of sulphur oxide particles as well as carbon emissions reduction by up to 90 per cent compared to fossil fuels.

The ship has set sail again from Kiel towards Spitsbergen and Geirangerfjord as well as Sunnylvsfjord. Mein Schiff 4 also plans to use green shore power while it is docked in the state capital of Schleswig-Holstein, Alesund and Bergen.

The biofuel test run on Mein Schiff 4 is another milestone in TUI Cruises’ new 2030 sustainability strategy.

By 2030, the cruise lines of the TUI Group plans to reduce carbon emissions by more than a quarter (27.5%) compared to 2019.

The company is also the first in the cruise industry to have its climate targets checked and validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). This will be achieved by using shore power and clean fuels, according to TUI Cruises.

