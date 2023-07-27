2023 July 27 09:58

“K” Line signs service contract agreement with DIABOS Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha

“K” Line signed a service contract agreement on port expense settlement services with DIABOS Global (DIABOS) in July 2023, according to the company's release.

DIABOS is a company in the JM Baxi Group, which is “K” LINE’s business partner in India. Based in Mumbai, its expertise is contracted services for port expense settlement, serving a large number of shipping companies around the world. With an abundance of practical experience, it has accumulated a great deal of related data.

“K” LINE is pressing ahead with digital transformation from five perspectives specified in its DX Strategy, namely DX ashore, DX at sea, DX of data, DX of human resources and security that supports DX.

As an initiative for DX ashore and for DX of data, it is set to introduce the VESON IMOS Platform (VIP) in 2024. It is a platform provided by Veson Nautical (Veson) to cover a series of ship operation management processes including charter contract conclusion, financial management and fuel management.

The agreement is aimed at increasing “K” LINE’s business efficiency and budget management accuracy and broadly improving its business quality by outsourcing to DIABOS port expense processing operations, including assessment and journalizing of port expenses that occurs in huge numbers every day and data entries into the VIP system. At “K” LINE, digitalization is underway as a functional strategy for realizing the business strategy in the medium-term management plan announced in May 2022.