2023 July 27 09:39

NOVATEK announces financial results for the second quarter and first half 2023

Profit attributable to NOVATEK shareholders amounted to RUB 155.6 billion in HI’23

PAO NOVATEK has reported disclosable consolidated interim condensed financial statements as of and for the three and six months ended 30 June 2023.

Despite the unprecedented challenges that significantly changed the operating environment, as well as the extreme volatility of global hydrocarbon prices during the reporting period, the Company once again confirmed the resilience of its business model by demonstrating strong financial performance in the second quarter and six months 2023.

In the second quarter 2023, our total revenues and EBITDA, including share in EBITDA of joint ventures, amounted to RR 314.8 billion and RR 202.5 billion, respectively. In the six months ended 30 June 2023, out total revenues and EBITDA, including share in EBITDA of joint ventures, amounted to RR 643.0 billion and RR 415.8 billion, respectively.

Profit attributable to shareholders of PAO NOVATEK amounted to RR 62.7 billion (RR 20.98 per share) in the second quarter 2023 and to RR 155.6 billion (RR 52.08 per share) in the first half of 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities of the Group amounted to RR 95.1 billion in the second quarter 2023 and to RR 184.2 billion in the six months 2023. Our cash used for capital expenditures amounted to RR 58.6 billion in the second quarter 2023 and to RR 105.5 billion in the first half of 2023.