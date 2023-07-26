2023 July 26 17:58

Net profit of DeloPorts in HI’23 increased 2.5 times

The company’s revenue fell by 28.6%

In the first half of 2023, net profit of DeloPorts (stevedoring asset of Delo Group) increased 2.5 times to RUB 3.12 billion. The company’s revenue fell by 28.6% to RUB 17.9 million.

In the reported period, DeloPorts’ loss on sales totaled RUB 92.9 million, up 12.5%, year-on-year, gross loss increased 2.2 times to RUB 9.6 million.

DeloPorts is a holding company that owns and operates stevedore assets of Delo Group in the port of Novorossiysk. DeloPorts consolidates NUTEP Container Terminal, KSK Grain Terminal and Delo Service Company. The company was established in 2012 through consolidation of stevedoring assets of Delo Group.

In January-June 2023, KSK grain terminal handled 4.1 million tonnes of grain, 1.7 times more than a year earlier. NUTEP container terminal handled 338.4 thousand TEU during this period, which is 16% higher than in the first half of 2022.