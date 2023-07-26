2023 July 26 16:26

Russia to see urgent need for replacement of seagoing bunkering tankers by 2030 – MEB - SPb

56 bunkering tankers of soviet series with average age of 38.8 years are still in service in Russian ports

By 2030, Russia will see an urgent need for replacement of written off seagoing bunkering tankers built in USSR, according to the research conducted by Marine Engineering Bureau – SPb, LLC. The finding of the study overing the existing auxiliary and towing fleet have been provided to the PortNews magazine.

According to the findings, the share of seagoing bunkering tankers built in Soviet times is very high in Russia. 56 bunkering tankers of soviet series with average age of 38.8 years are still in service in Russian ports. That number includes 35 bunkering tankers of Project 610 (58.3% of the built units) of 3,326 dwt, 12 ships of Project 585 (23.5%) of 1,634 dwt and 9 ships of Project 1652 (60%) of 264 dwt.

A total of 126 seagoing bunkering tankers were built, 43 ships (34.2%) were scrapped (their average age was 34.3 years). Out of service are 26 ships (20.6%) with average age of 42.8 years – they have not been upgraded to get a double-hull.

According to the study, 45 bunkering tankers of old series will remain in service by 2025, 17 – by 2030.

“The greatest prospects in terms of new construction in the segment of auxiliary and support fleet are, apart from the well-promoted sea tugs, seagoing bunkering tankers and pusher tugs of mixed sea/river class with a capacity of 1,200-1,800 kW, as well as river-going and sea/river class icebreaker,” Andrey Shlyakhov, General Director of MEB – SPb, told the PortNews magazine.

MEB – SPb has conducted a special research of Russia’s auxiliary and towing fleet covering 4,350 vessels of the most popular soviet series built from the beginning of 60s up to the end of the century.

Read more in the analytical report PortNews – Shipbuilding in Russia