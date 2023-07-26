2023 July 26 14:30

Transportation of Russian cargo towards ports of neighboring countries in HI’23 fell by 42.1% YoY

Transportation towards the ports of Black Sea, Ukraine and Finland in the total handling of Russian cargo via seaports made 1.59%

In the first half of 2023, transportation of Russian cargo towards ports of neighboring countries totaled 6.65 million tonnes, down 42.1%, year-on-year. Transportation of dry bulk cargo fell by 40.9% to 6.38 million tonnes, liquid bulk cargo — by 60.6%, to 270 thousand tonnes, according to Morcenter TFC.

In January-June, transportation of Russian cargo towards the Baltic Sea countries totaled 6.02 million tonnes, down 38.4%, year-on-year. The decrease was registered in the segment of coal, mineral fertilizers, liquid bulk cargo while transportation of metal increased 2.7 times, grain – 2 times, ore – 1.3 times.

Transportation to seaports of Finland fell by 52.2% to 640 thousand tonnes (only mineral fertilizers were transported in this direction).

Transportation to seaports of Ukraine were conducted only in the first half of 2022.

In the first half of 2023, the share of Russian cargo in transportation towards the ports of Black Sea, Ukraine and Finland in the total handling of Russian cargo via seaports made 1.59% (in 2022 — 2.97%). However, the share of metal transportation increased to 3.75% versus 1.18%, ore – to 26.84% versus 24.42%.

As IAA PortNews reported earlier, throughput of Russian seaports in January-June 2023 rose by 10.5%, year-on-year, to 453.3 million tonnes.