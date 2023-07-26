2023 July 26 15:04

Transnet National Ports Authority shortlists respondents for the development of the Boegoebaai port and rail link in the Northern Cape

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has shortlisted three respondents to submit proposals for the design, funding and construction of a planned port and rail infrastructure project in the Northern Cape Province, according to the company's release.

The development of the new port and associated rail infrastructure, to be located in the Boegoebaai area, will improve connectivity to the Northern Cape, and provide the necessary logistics for manganese, green ammonia and other commodity exports in the province. It supports the opening up of the province as a mining destination. The shortlisting follows the positive response received from the market, where eight consortia made up of local and international companies within the engineering, construction, funding and logistics sectors responded to the Request for Qualification (RFQ), which was issued in August 2022.

The RFQ process was undertaken to identify and select qualifying developers who can undertake the design, funding and construction of a capital-efficient greenfield, deep-water port and the associated infrastructure.

Following the RFQ process, the next step is for TNPA to issue a Request for Proposal (RFP) to the qualifying respondents. The three shortlisted respondents are: Boegoebaai Port & Rail Consortium, Boegoebaai Development Consortium and Project Elephant Consort TNPA continues to work with key stakeholders in securing critical resources for the realisation of the project.

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) is one of six operating divisions of Transnet SOC Ltd. The National Ports Authority is responsible for the safe, effective, and efficient economic functioning of the national port system, which it manages in a landlord capacity. It provides port infrastructure and marine services at the eight commercial seaports in South Africa – Richards Bay, Durban, Saldanha, Cape Town, Port Elizabeth, East London, Mossel Bay and Ngqura. It operates within a legislative and regulatory environment and is governed by the National Ports Act.