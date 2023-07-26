2023 July 26 12:58

Drought and shallowing of rivers to affect shipping in 11 regions of Russia

Challenging decrease of the water level expected in late July – early August

Drought and shallowing of rivers expected to affect shipping in 11 regions of Russia, TASS said referring to Roman Vilfand, Scientific Supervisor, Hydrometeorological Research Center of the Russian Federation (Hydrometcenter of Russia).

Water level in the rivers of the Komi, Bashkortostan, Dagestan, Krasnyarsk and Altai territories, the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area, the Kirov, Omsk, Magadan, Amur and Tomsk regions is forecasted to fall below the dangerously low level which is to hinder navigation in late July – early August.