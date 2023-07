2023 July 26 10:59

Bunker One delivers biofuel blend to cruise ship at Port of Aarhus

Bunker Holding physical supply arm Bunker One has completed a delivery of a biofuel blend to a TUI Cruises vessel at the Port of Aarhus, according to Ship & Bunker.

The company recently delivered a B30 blend containing 30% second-generation FAME blended with MGO to the Mein Shiff 4 at Aarhus, the company said in a Linkedin post on Tuesday.



Bunker One first announced its intention to enter the biofuels market in May 2021.