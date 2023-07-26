  • Home
  • News
  • ONE unveils new Adriatic Israel Butterfly service
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 July 26 10:16

    ONE unveils new Adriatic Israel Butterfly service

    Ocean Network Express (ONE) has announced the new Adriatic Israel Butterfly Loop service (AIB). This unique feeder service connects Adriatic, Israel, Egypt and Greece providing new gateway for customers within the Europe and Mediterranean region.

    As ONE dedicated service, the new AIB is expected to provide a reliable and quality assured transport service as well as schedule integrity.

    The commencement of the new service from Damietta to Adriatic will be on 16th August 2023.

    The service rotation will be as follows: Damietta - Koper – Trieste – Venice – Ancona – Piraeus – Alexandra – Damietta – Haifa – Ashdod – Damietta.

Другие новости по темам: ONE  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 July 26

15:35 Scheduled repair of nuclear-powered I/B Ural of Project 22220 to be performed by Kronshtadt Shipyard
15:04 Transnet National Ports Authority shortlists respondents for the development of the Boegoebaai port and rail link in the Northern Cape
14:43 MOL, Kobe-Osaka International Port and 'K' Line sign MoU to expand container terminal in Kobe
14:30 Transportation of Russian cargo towards ports of neighboring countries in HI’23 fell by 42.1% YoY
14:13 Georgia Ports Authority achieves record Ro/Ro in FY2023
13:42 Saipem and Stockholm Exergi sign Letter of Intent for a large-scale CO2 capture project in Sweden
13:41 RF Government approves characteristics of investment objects built in exchange for crab catching quotas
13:18 U.S. Department of Transportation announces first ships enrolled in the Tanker Security Program
12:58 Drought and shallowing of rivers to affect shipping in 11 regions of Russia
12:43 LNG-fueled tugboat Sakigake conducts final LNG bunkering
11:35 EU Council adopts new law to decarbonise the maritime sector
10:59 Bunker One delivers biofuel blend to cruise ship at Port of Aarhus
10:16 ONE unveils new Adriatic Israel Butterfly service
09:47 FESCO is interested in construction of dry bulk / container carrier of Project 00108 in Astrakhan
09:41 Onne Multipurpose Terminal supports Nigerian LNG’s Bonny expansion
09:19 Fixed preferential integrated tariff rates established on the Seaport of Ust-Luga – Seaport of Kaliningrad line

2023 July 25

18:05 Smart Maritime Network and ClassNK launch Standardised Data Innovation Challenge for start-ups and entrepreneurs
17:58 Net profit of NCSP in HI’23 fell by 12.6%, YoY
17:46 GTT receives an order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding for the tank design of two new LNG carriers
17:16 HMM reports 99% of its owned ships allowed to sail under CII rules
17:00 Perm Shipyard ships yet another batch of floating berths for electric vessels
16:42 Four new methanol-ready vessels to be built to ABS Class for Algoma
16:32 IMO Council appoints Secretary-General, endorses 2024 theme
16:09 TotalEnergies fully acquires Total Eren
15:59 Rosmorport pilots staged a floating gas storage facility in the water area of the Bechevinskaya Bay
15:46 INPEX signs MOU on strategic collaboration with PT Pertamina
15:32 Cyan Renewables buying first SOV from DEME
15:10 Okskaya Sudoverf launches NE025 salvage tug Uzon intended for Marine Rescue Service
14:58 Wuhu Shipyard signs contract with RFOcean for methanol-powered chemical tankers
14:27 RS takes part in the 80th session of the IMO Marine Environment Protection Committee
14:24 NewCleo, Fincantieri and RINA working together on feasibility study for nuclear naval propulsion
14:04 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping is scaling up participation in multimodal LNG transportation projects
13:42 Wartsila propulsion solutions deliver significant reductions in emissions for two tankers owned and operated by Vitol
13:29 New crude oil lease automatic custody transfer (LACT) is nearing completion at CPC Marine Terminal
13:12 United Nations starts removal of oil from decaying tanker in Red Sea
12:53 The bow ramp of the MS Estonia wreck recovered from the Baltic seabed
12:31 NYK's fifth LNG-fueled car carrier enters port of Nagoya for commemorative delivery ceremony
12:11 AMSA announces compliance focus areas for 2023/24 FY
11:41 Hoglund successfully delivers the fourth and final vessel with advanced Fuel Gas Supply and Control System to GSI
11:28 Ak Bars Shipbuilding Corporation to deliver to RF Navy five new warships and three other vessels
11:01 NYK Bulkship (Atlantic) to introduce NYK Group’s first wind-assisted ship-propulsion unit
10:57 H2U and Vopak to collaborate on H2-Hub Gladstone green hydrogen and green ammonia export project
10:44 New Caspian container terminal will let FESCO organize logistic services within North-South ITC
10:25 Khazaen Dry Port signs agreement with Tanuf Water for high-quality storage and transport services
09:47 Detachment of Chinese Navy warships arrives in Vladivostok on business call
09:19 Yevgeny Tuzinkevich appointed as Deputy Head of Federal Marine and River Transport Agency

2023 July 24

18:06 Tel Aviv researchers develop green hydrogen production method with 90% efficiency
17:58 First scientific expedition of research vessel Pioner-М scheduled for autumn 2023
17:35 Throughput of Leningrad Region ports in January-June 2023 rose by 5.8% YoY
17:24 Shipowners splash out $47 billion for LNG carrier newbuilds in 18 months
17:06 New MENA Regional Presence Office in Egypt set to open by year end
16:24 Fujairah bunker fuel sales decline in June 2023
16:18 Project documentation of Port Elga project obtains environmental approval from Rosprirodnadzor
15:55 ABS commissioned HEC to carry out the study to explore the potential of advanced modern reactor technology for commercial marine propulsion
15:24 Colombo Dockyard launches hybrid ship for Misje Rederi AS
15:01 Third subsidized NSR voyage to begin in the second half of August
14:36 Provaris starts tank prototype testing program for final Class Approval for the H2Neo compressed hydrogen carrier
14:27 IBIA and GREEN MARINE sign cooperation agreement to deliver methanol bunkering training
14:00 Construction of a digital shipyard at Onezhsky Shipyard meets the schedule
13:52 Wartsila Aquarius UV takes ballast water filtration to next level with launch of ‘Manta’ filter