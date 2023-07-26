2023 July 26 10:16

ONE unveils new Adriatic Israel Butterfly service

Ocean Network Express (ONE) has announced the new Adriatic Israel Butterfly Loop service (AIB). This unique feeder service connects Adriatic, Israel, Egypt and Greece providing new gateway for customers within the Europe and Mediterranean region.

As ONE dedicated service, the new AIB is expected to provide a reliable and quality assured transport service as well as schedule integrity.

The commencement of the new service from Damietta to Adriatic will be on 16th August 2023.

The service rotation will be as follows: Damietta - Koper – Trieste – Venice – Ancona – Piraeus – Alexandra – Damietta – Haifa – Ashdod – Damietta.



