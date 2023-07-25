2023 July 25 17:58

Net profit of NCSP in HI’23 fell by 12.6%, YoY

The company’s revenue rose by 11%

In the first half of 2023, net profit of Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port (PJSC NCSP) calculated according to Russian Accounting Standard fell by 12.6%, year-on-year to RUB 17.57 billion, according to the company’s report. In January-June, the company’s revenue rose by 11%, year-on-year, to TUB 14.9 billion.

In the reported period, the company’s gross profit rose by 13% to RUB 9.37 billion, sales profit totaled RUB 8.48 billion with the dynamics similar to that of January-June 2022.

Long-term liabilities of NCSP as of 30 June 2023 fell to RUB 11.2 billion versus RUB 11.9 billion as of the beginning of the year. Short-term obligations rose from RUB 9.6 billion to RUB 18.6 billion.

PJSC NCSP is Russia’s largest multi-profile stevedoring group operating in the water area of the Azov-Black Sea and Baltic Sea basins. The company handles liquid bulk cargo, dry bulk cargo, general cargo and containers.