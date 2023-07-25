  • Home
  • News
  • Net profit of NCSP in HI’23 fell by 12.6%, YoY
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 July 25 17:58

    Net profit of NCSP in HI’23 fell by 12.6%, YoY

    The company’s revenue rose by 11%

    In the first half of 2023, net profit of Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port (PJSC NCSP) calculated according to Russian Accounting Standard fell by 12.6%, year-on-year to RUB 17.57 billion, according to the company’s report. In January-June, the company’s revenue rose by 11%, year-on-year, to TUB 14.9 billion.

    In the reported period, the company’s gross profit rose by 13% to RUB 9.37 billion, sales profit  totaled RUB 8.48 billion with the dynamics similar to that of January-June 2022.

    Long-term liabilities of NCSP as of 30 June 2023 fell to RUB 11.2 billion versus RUB 11.9 billion as of the beginning of the year. Short-term obligations rose from RUB 9.6 billion to RUB 18.6 billion.

    PJSC NCSP is Russia’s largest multi-profile stevedoring group operating in the water area of the Azov-Black Sea and Baltic Sea basins. The company handles liquid bulk cargo, dry bulk cargo, general cargo and containers.

Другие новости по темам: NCSP  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 July 25

18:05 Smart Maritime Network and ClassNK launch Standardised Data Innovation Challenge for start-ups and entrepreneurs
17:58 Net profit of NCSP in HI’23 fell by 12.6%, YoY
17:46 GTT receives an order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding for the tank design of two new LNG carriers
17:16 HMM reports 99% of its owned ships allowed to sail under CII rules
17:00 Perm Shipyard ships yet another batch of floating berths for electric vessels
16:42 Four new methanol-ready vessels to be built to ABS Class for Algoma
16:32 IMO Council appoints Secretary-General, endorses 2024 theme
16:09 TotalEnergies fully acquires Total Eren
15:59 Rosmorport pilots staged a floating gas storage facility in the water area of the Bechevinskaya Bay
15:46 INPEX signs MOU on strategic collaboration with PT Pertamina
15:32 Cyan Renewables buying first SOV from DEME
15:10 Okskaya Sudoverf launches NE025 salvage tug Uzon intended for Marine Rescue Service
14:58 Wuhu Shipyard signs contract with RFOcean for methanol-powered chemical tankers
14:27 RS takes part in the 80th session of the IMO Marine Environment Protection Committee
14:24 NewCleo, Fincantieri and RINA working together on feasibility study for nuclear naval propulsion
14:04 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping is scaling up participation in multimodal LNG transportation projects
13:42 Wartsila propulsion solutions deliver significant reductions in emissions for two tankers owned and operated by Vitol
13:29 New crude oil lease automatic custody transfer (LACT) is nearing completion at CPC Marine Terminal
13:12 United Nations starts removal of oil from decaying tanker in Red Sea
12:53 The bow ramp of the MS Estonia wreck recovered from the Baltic seabed
12:31 NYK's fifth LNG-fueled car carrier enters port of Nagoya for commemorative delivery ceremony
12:11 AMSA announces compliance focus areas for 2023/24 FY
11:41 Hoglund successfully delivers the fourth and final vessel with advanced Fuel Gas Supply and Control System to GSI
11:28 Ak Bars Shipbuilding Corporation to deliver to RF Navy five new warships and three other vessels
11:01 NYK Bulkship (Atlantic) to introduce NYK Group’s first wind-assisted ship-propulsion unit
10:57 H2U and Vopak to collaborate on H2-Hub Gladstone green hydrogen and green ammonia export project
10:44 New Caspian container terminal will let FESCO organize logistic services within North-South ITC
10:25 Khazaen Dry Port signs agreement with Tanuf Water for high-quality storage and transport services
09:47 Detachment of Chinese Navy warships arrives in Vladivostok on business call
09:19 Yevgeny Tuzinkevich appointed as Deputy Head of Federal Marine and River Transport Agency

2023 July 24

18:06 Tel Aviv researchers develop green hydrogen production method with 90% efficiency
17:58 First scientific expedition of research vessel Pioner-М scheduled for autumn 2023
17:35 Throughput of Leningrad Region ports in January-June 2023 rose by 5.8% YoY
17:24 Shipowners splash out $47 billion for LNG carrier newbuilds in 18 months
17:06 New MENA Regional Presence Office in Egypt set to open by year end
16:24 Fujairah bunker fuel sales decline in June 2023
16:18 Project documentation of Port Elga project obtains environmental approval from Rosprirodnadzor
15:55 ABS commissioned HEC to carry out the study to explore the potential of advanced modern reactor technology for commercial marine propulsion
15:24 Colombo Dockyard launches hybrid ship for Misje Rederi AS
15:01 Third subsidized NSR voyage to begin in the second half of August
14:36 Provaris starts tank prototype testing program for final Class Approval for the H2Neo compressed hydrogen carrier
14:27 IBIA and GREEN MARINE sign cooperation agreement to deliver methanol bunkering training
14:00 Construction of a digital shipyard at Onezhsky Shipyard meets the schedule
13:52 Wartsila Aquarius UV takes ballast water filtration to next level with launch of ‘Manta’ filter
13:25 bp Marine to supply marine biofuels in the port of Wellington
13:05 FSB found traces of explosives on ship sailing from Turkey to Rostov-on-Don
12:44 TECO 2030 and partners to receive EUR 13.5 million Horizon Europe grant for passenger ferry project
12:13 Philippine Ports Authority records 23.18% increase in net income in H1 2023
12:02 Belarus transshipped 6 million tonnes of cargo via the ports of Russia in HI’23
11:43 Port of Oakland container volume dips 26.5% in June 2023
11:24 New port facilities of 163 million tonnes in capacity to be created in Primorye by 2030
11:12 Rotterdam Shortsea Terminals and Samskip join forces to launch first Shore Power Green initiative
10:51 NYK Bulkship to introduce NYK Group’s first wind-assisted ship-propulsion unit
10:47 Russia to resume its participation in grain deal if all principles of Russia’s involvement are acted on – Vladimir Putin
10:12 Rotterdam LNG shifts from $2,900 premium to VLSFO to $87 discount in 11 months
10:09 Digital Oilfield Conference to be held as virtual event on 1-2 November 2023
09:56 Carnival Jubilee floats out of the covered building dock at Meyer Werft
09:22 ‘Fort Peter I’, second high-speed passenger catamaran of Project 04580, left for sea trials

2023 July 23

16:23 Cyan Renewables enters European offshore wind market with SOV acquisition
15:38 MSC upgrades ScanBaltic to USA service, now calling Jacksonville weekly