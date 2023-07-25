2023 July 25 17:00

Perm Shipyard ships yet another batch of floating berths for electric vessels

Five more stations will be sent to Moscow by the end of summer

Perm Shipyard has shipped to Moscow five Ecostation berths designed and built specially for Ecobus electric vessels, says Perm Territory Development Fund.

According to the statement, five more stations will be sent to Moscow by the end of summer. The berths have a capacity for 42 or 80 people each. The stations offer buffets, sanitary facilities, chairs with USB sockets, Wi-Fi access and other modern solutions.

In April 2022, Perm Shipyard LLC and Emperium LLC, designer and manufacturer of electric vessels, signed agreements for development of design documentation and construction of river berths for ships with electric propulsion.

This year, Perm Shipyard has been officially granted a status of Special Economic Zone ‘Perm’ (Perm SEZ). An investment project on modernization of production facilities for manufacture of river-going and sea-going ships, metal structures and berth complexes is to be implemented in the framework of SEZ.