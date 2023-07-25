2023 July 25 16:09

TotalEnergies fully acquires Total Eren

TotalEnergies is pursuing its profitable growth in the renewable energy sector with today’s announcement that it is buying out Total Eren’s other shareholders, increasing its stake from close to 30% to 100%. The Total Eren teams will be fully integrated within TotalEnergies’ Renewables business unit.

The deal follows the strategic agreement signed between TotalEnergies and Total Eren in 2017, which granted TotalEnergies the right to acquire all of Total Eren (formerly EREN RE) after a five-year period. As part of this transaction, Total Eren is valued at an Enterprise Value of €3.8 billion based on an attractive EBITDA multiple negotiated in the initial strategic agreement signed in 2017.

The acquisition of 70,8% represents a net investment of around €1.5 billion for TotalEnergies. Total Eren’s integration should result in an increase in TotalEnergies’ Integrated Power Net Operating Income of around €160 million and CFFO of around €400 million in 2024. A global player with a 3.5 GW renewables production and a 10 GW pipeline Total Eren has 3.5 GW of renewable capacity in operation worldwide and a solar, wind, hydroelectric and storage projects pipeline of over 10 GW in 30 countries, of which 1.2 GW are in construction or late-stage development.

TotalEnergies will leverage Total Eren’s 2 GW assets in operation in merchant countries (notably Portugal, Greece, Australia, and Brazil) to build up its integrated power strategy. TotalEnergies will also benefit from Total Eren’s footprint and ability to develop projects in other countries such as India, Argentina, Kazakhstan, or Uzbekistan. A complementary fit with TotalEnergies’ footprint and workforce Total Eren will not only contribute high-quality operated assets, but also the expertise and skills of nearly 500 people based in more than 20 countries.

