2023 July 25 14:58

Wuhu Shipyard signs contract with RFOcean for methanol-powered chemical tankers

Chinese shipbuilder Wuhu Shipyard has signed a contract with RFOcean, a London-based alternative investment and commercial management firm focusing on the maritime industry, for the construction of four 6,600-ton methanol dual-fuel stainless steel chemical tankers, according to Offshore Energy.

This series of ships represents an upgrade from the 6,600-ton DC electric push duplex stainless steel intelligent chemical tankers previously built by Wuhu Shipyard for Dingheng Group.

The newbuilds will feature a high degree of automation, energy efficiency, and environmental compliance, according to the shipyard.

Specifically, these ships harness the combined power of methanol, diesel, and DC power distribution propulsion, while the electric propulsion system has undergone significant improvements. The price of the ships is estimated to be around $20 million per vessel and the quartet is slated for delivery in 2025-2026.

RFOcean specializes in investments across the capital structure and excels in asset, ship and crew management. Currently, RFOcean’s fleet comprises six chemical tanker vessels, based on the data from its website.

The latest order for the shipyard comes on the back of a deal signed last month with Swedish tanker shipping company Donsötank for two newbuildings dual-fuel 22,500 dwt oil and chemical tankers.



Donsötank said that the construction and equipment of these vessels will follow the proven blueprints of the company’s vessels Prospero and Pacifico.

The newbuilds will feature dual-fuel propulsion (LNG-LBG/Diesel) provided by Wärtsilä, 500 kWh battery pack, shore power connection, SCR-Catamiser, and a waste heat recovery system. They are scheduled for delivery in the second and fourth quarters of 2025.

The shipbuilder has been very busy with keeping up with the demand for chemical tankers having secured orders for eight methanol-ready chemical tankers earlier this year.

Over the past five years, Wuhu Shipyard has been actively pursuing opportunities in the high-end liquid cargo market.