2023 July 25 15:10

Okskaya Sudoverf launches NE025 salvage tug Uzon intended for Marine Rescue Service

Image source: Marine Rescue Service

Navashino, Nizhny Novgorod Region based Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard has launched yet another unit in the series of salvage tugs of NE 025 design intended for Marine Rescue Service (MRS). The contract foresees the delivery of 5 ships, says Marine Rescue Service.

It is the first time when Marine Rescue Service acts as the state customer for ships it will operate in the future. The construction of the series is foreseen by the Plan for the Development of the Northern Sea Route until 2035 and the federal project “Northern Sea Route” foreseen by the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI) until 2024. Two vessels will be registered in the port of Murmansk, two – in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, one – in Arkhangelsk. On 16 December 2021, Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard held the keel-laying ceremony for five sea-going firefighting salvage tugs NE 025 series. The Timan was launched in December 2022, the Tepsey and the Pechak – in May and June 2023, respectively. The outfitting of the launched ships is underway at the berth of the shipyard.

The NE025 tug was designed by Nordic Engineering under the order of Marine Rescue Service. The tug is intended for towing non-self-propelled crafts, installation and removing aids to navigation marks, for handling anchors, transportation of cargo on deck, assistance to dredging fleet operation and to hydraulic engineering works, for response to oil spills with deployment of equipment for clean-up operation without entering an oil slick, for participation in extinguishing fires.

Among the advantages of the NE025 are optimized design solutions. The bulk of equipment foreseen by the design is domestically produced. The tug design is versatile as it can easily be modified with different capabilities to perform a wide range of tasks and meet the demand for vessels of this class to upgrade Russia’s rescue fleet.

Key particulars: LOA: 29 m; beam: 9.4 m; depth – 4.2 m; draft – 3.2 m; main engine rated power - 2x634 kW, crew - 8. Class notation KM ⍟ Arc4 (hull, machinery) R1 AUT3 FF3WS Tug.

Founded in 1907, Okskaya Sudoverf (based in Navashino, Nizhny Novgorod region) specializes in construction of average-size vessels. In 2011-2020, the shipyard built 65 vessels. The shipyard has railway and IWW links with all seaports of Russia.